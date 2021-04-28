2021 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Las Vegas Raiders pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

The Raiders didn’t get a whole lot out of their 2020 class. Henry Ruggs was okay, but he wasn’t the game-changer so far that he’s supposed to be at the 12, Damon Arnette was a huge reach at the 19 and made just 21 tackles, and none of the other picks made much of a major impact. This draft needs to work.

Getting an offensive tackle is a must, but more defensive playmakers are going to be a big part of the draft weekend puzzle. They get four of the top 80 picks and have a little bit of draft capital later to come up with a package to move up if needed. But …

They’re good at 17. They can reach a wee bit for one of the pass rushers on the board, and there’s going to be at least two decent offensive tackles to choose from at the spot. They should be able to wait around a little but, though, and grab an offensive lineman at the 48.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Las Vegas Raiders 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (17) LB Jeremiah Owusu-Oramoah, Notre Dame

2 (48) OT Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 17

2: 48

3: 79 (from Cardinals)

3: 80

4: 121

5: 162 (from Dolphins)

5: 167 (from Seahawks)

6: 200

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama

1 CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

3 WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

3 WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

3 S Tanner Muse, Clemson

4 OG John Simpson, Clemson

4 CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

