2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields Will Be Fine, and 3 Other Massive Draft Day Predictions

2021 NFL Draft: It’s going to be all about the quarterbacks in the first round. Here are four big draft day predictions and how the passers will dominate Round 1

It’s finally here.

It’s the 2021 NFL Draft, and we do love it so – and even more this year with all the big things happening at the most important position in all of sports.

Here are your four big draft day predictions, and it’s all about the quarterbacks.

2021 NFL Draft Wacky Call No. 4: The quarterback panic is real, and it’ll cause some teams to lose their minds

Last year at this time we knew Trevor Lawrence would be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and we knew Justin Fields would be close, and Trey Lance would be in the early mix somewhere.

We didn’t know Zach Wilson would be the No. 2, and that a team would sell out to move up to the three to take – most likely – Mac Jones.

But that’s every year. Whether it’s Daniel Jones, or Mitchell Trubisky, or even Joe Burrow, there will always be quarterbacks who rise up and become first round must-haves.

Next year, though, is looking very, very thin.

There isn’t a Trevor Lawrence in the 2022 draft. In fact, as we project out way too soon, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough are all fine, but … meh.

DJ Uiagalelei won’t be eligible until 2023. That’s the guy, but not yet.

So get ready for the panic.

Teams – especially ones with old quarterbacks – are going to look ahead and assume that there isn’t the sure-thing franchise guy on the horizon. The 2021 draft will go QB-QB-QB with Lawrence, Wilson and Jones going as expected, someone will take Lance a wee bit early, and then all hell will break loose as teams look to move up and grab Fields. OR, Fields goes somewhere in the top seven and someone makes a run at Lance.

No matter what, the run on quarterbacks is going to be massive with teams wanting the cheap contract instead of looking ahead to the hamstrung free agent idea.

As you’re reading this, some team is trying to figure out just how much it’s willing to give up to get a guy to get the fan base excited.

Wacky 2021 NFL Draft prediction that just might be right: There will be a whole lot of jockeying for position for six, not five, quarterbacks in the first round. More on that in a moment.

And that begs the question …

NEXT: What’s the 2021 NFL Draft version of Jordan Love-to-Green Bay going to be?