2021 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Houston Texans pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.

Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Find another pro sports franchise that’s in as big a mess as Houston. Draft-wise, the Texans got next to nothing out of its 2020 class without a first rounder, and now it doesn’t pick until the early third round and only has two picks before the fifth. So …

Best … player … available in the third. This team needs just about everything, and it starts with simply finding options who can potentially start in the near future. However, the odds on getting a consistent NFL starter after the second round are shockingly slim, and they’re almost nothing from the fourth round on, so …

Strength in numbers. The only proven way to push through a rough draft situation is to find one area of need and hammer it hard. The Texans need a receiver or three, but they need defensive help even more.

Start with infrastructure on D. Start taking defensive linemen and keep taking them with the hope of of finding one guy who starts and another who can contribute.

Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Houston Texans 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

No picks in the first two rounds

Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

3: 67

4: 109

5: 147

5: 158 (from Patriots)

6: 195 (from Cowboys from Patriots)

6: 203 (from Washington from Raiders from Dolphins)

6: 212 (from Saints)

7: 233 (from Bengals)

Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

3 LB/DE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

4 OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina

4 CB John Reid, Penn State

5 WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

