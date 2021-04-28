2021 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Green Bay Packers pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.
Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
It’s sort of amazing that Green Bay was just that close to playing for the Super Bowl with a draft class that provided next to nothing. Out of the nine picks, RB AJ Dillon had his moments, LB Kamal Martin will bring some depth, but if Jordan Love isn’t eventually great, uh oh. The Packers have ten picks this time around, but …
Five of the ten picks are in the fifth round and beyond. They could package something and get something worthwhile to move up if needed, but they might not have to. There will be cornerback options at the 29, and Aaron Rodgers can get another receiver at the 62 or 92.
The Packers are in a decent spot overall. They don’t desperately need anything for right now – other than, maybe, cornerback – but they can find a few upgrades to at least help out the rotation. Again, depending on Love, this can’t be a second straight meh draft.
Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks
Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Green Bay Packers 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.
1 (29) CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
2 (62) WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn
Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1: 29
2: 62
3: 92
4: 135
4: 142
5: 173
5: 178
6: 214
6: 220
7: 256
Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks
1 QB Jordan Love, Utah State
2 RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
3 TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
5 LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota
6 OG Jon Runyan, Michigan
6 C Jake Hanson, Oregon
6 OT Simon Stepaniak, Indiana
7 S Vernon Scott, TCU
7 DE Jonathan Garvin, Miami
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
2 Round NFL Mock Draft
Greatest Draft Picks For Each College
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
32 Greatest Draft Picks of All-Time
2022 Top 32 Pro Prospects | By Position