2021 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Detroit Lions pre-draft analysis, team needs, mock draft picks, and what they need to do.
Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis
CFN 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings
from the college perspective …
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG & C
DE & Edge | DT | LB | CB | Safeties
Top 105 2021 NFL Draft Prospects
It seems to be lost that Jared Goff really isn’t a bad quarterback. This idea that Detroit has to upgrade with one of the big five QB prospects is silly – the guy at the 7 would have to be truly special to be stronger than Goff. Give the new quarterback more to work with, and let’s see what happens.
The Lions had a terrific draft in 2020, even though it’s been only one year to go by. When Jeff Okudah is healthy, it’ll be like getting a top pick back in the secondary, RB D’Andre Swift in the second and WR Quintez Cephus in the fifth helped, and now it’s time to find a gamebreaker. At the 7, here comes the star wide receiver.
With five of the top 112 picks, this needs to be a no waste draft. There are only six picks, but there aren’t any throwaway fliers in the sixth and seventh rounds. There are needs – more defensive backs and offensive linemen would be nice – but they can go Best Player Available to simply build up the overall talent level.
Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks
Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Detroit Lions 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.
1 (7) WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
2 (41) LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1: 7
2: 41
3: 72
3: 101 (from Rams)
4: 112
5: 153
Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks
1 CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
2 RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
3 LB/DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
3 OG Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
4 OG Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
5 WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
5 RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
6 DT John Penisini, Utah
