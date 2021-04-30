2021 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft Second, Third Round

2021 NFL Draft: Who’s going to go where in the second and third rounds? We figure it out in the Day Two NFL mock draft.

2021 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft

2021 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Round 2

1 (33) Jacksonville

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

The Jaguars will likely trade down from this spot to crank up a slew of more picks, but if they stick, there aren’t many strong options considering their needs. They got their quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and they have their running back in Travis Etienne. Now here comes their game-breaking receiver.

2 (34) New York Jets

CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Everyone knew the Jets would take Zach Wilson at the 2, and they got him a blocker with Alijah Vera-Tucker at the 14. Now they have to deal with their cornerback issues, with Campbell one of the few good ones still remaining.

3 (35) Atlanta

LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

The Falcons weren’t messing around at the 4 grabbing TE Kyle Pitts, but they need pass rushing help and more disruption in the backfield. Ojulari isn’t an end, but he’s a force who can screw up offenses.

4 (36) Miami (from Houston)

OT Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Jenkins couldn’t and probably should’ve gone in the first round, but his rough Thursday should be Miami’s big get on Friday. The Dolphins need to start adding to the infrastructure after passing on Penei Sewell for Jaylen Waddle at the 6 and helping the pass rush with Jaelan Phillips at the 18.

5 (37) Philadelphia

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Oramuah, Notre Dame

Very, very, very athletic, the Notre Dame all-around playmaker can fill a big need in the back seven. It would be nice to get. defensive back here, but Owusu-Oramoah is slipping too far.

6 (38) Cincinnati

DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

The Bengals have to address the offensive line at some point – taking WR Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell was a huge call – but they also need help for the defensive front. Taking the best defensive tackle in the draft at the 38 would be terrific.

7 (39) Carolina

WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

The Panthers keep going defense, defense, defense – until now. After going all defense in last year’s draft and picking up South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn with the eighth pick, it’s finally time to grab someone for the O. Sam Darnold needs more targets.

8 (40) Denver

QB Davis Mills, Stanford

Denver had Justin Fields and Mac Jones there at the nine, but it’s hard to fault taking Alabama CB Patrick Surtain. Now it’s time to make the call on a quarterback, and Mills – who could’ve and probably should’ve slid into the first round – will be the story of Day Two.

9 (41) Detroit

S trevon Moehrig, TCU

This is beyond ridiculous. Moehrig is the best safety in the draft and could’ve gone in the top 15 with no one blinking, but he’ll slide on down way too far. The Lions will put a stop to that here.

10 (42) New York Giants

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

After reaching a wee bit for a WR taking Kadarius Toney at the 20, now it’s time to start going after the defensive side with the linebacker that have to have. Bolton isn’t the pass rusher from the outside the Giants would like to have, but he fits the D.

