2021 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Pre-Draft Analysis, Needs, Mock Draft Picks

This franchise always seems to have a way of being in the right draft position. Last year LSU LB Patrick Queen fell to the 28 and JK Dobbins was a great running back value at the 55. Expect them to be right there again for a few instant helpers.

Not a shock – the Ravens are in a fantastic spot with two of the top 31 picks, and they can get good value in the late first round with whatever wide receiver drops. They have to get someone to help Lamar Jackson do more down the field, and they can get one at 27 or 31.

They’ll go with a receiver at one pick and safety with the other. At least, that’s what they’ll have the chance to do, and there’s a shot TCU’s Trevon Moehrig should be there for the taking. If they really want Moehrig, they should take him at at the 27. There will still be receivers at the 31, but the safeties get thin there.

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, our guess on the Baltimore Ravens 2 Round NFL Mock Draft early picks.

1 (27) WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

1 (31) S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1: 27

1: 31 (from Chiefs)

3: 94 (from Chiefs)

3: 104

4: 131

4: 136 (from Chiefs)

5: 171

5: 184

6: 210

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 LB Patrick Queen, LSU

2 RB JK Dobbins, Ohio State

3 DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

3 WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

3 OT Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

4 OG Ben Bredeson, Michigan

5 DT Broderick Washington, Texas Tech

6 WR James Proche, SMU

7 S Geno Stone, Iowa

