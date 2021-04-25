2021 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard, Predictions: First Round

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are here, with the schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

FCS Playoffs Predictions Record

SU 7-1, ATS 6-2, O/U: 3-5

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule

Prediction: Sam Houston 38, Monmouth 34

Line: Sam Houston -11, o/u: 63

Final Score: Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15

Prediction: Jacksonville State 34, Davidson 17

Line: Jacksonville State -21, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14

Prediction: James Madison 30, VMI 17

Line: James Madison -18, o/u: 46

Final Score: James Madison 31, WMU 14

Prediction: South Dakota State 41, Holy Cross 17

Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3

Prediction: Eastern Washington 30, North Dakota State 27

Line: North Dakota State -5.5, o/u: 55.5

Final Score: North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20

Prediction: Southern Illinois 26, Weber State 24

Line: Weber State -5, o/u: 48

Final Score: Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31

Prediction: North Dakota 27, Missouri State 17

Line: North Dakota -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10

Prediction: Delaware 34, Sacred Heart 20

Line: Delaware -20.5, o/u: 44.5

Final Score: Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Second Round

Southern Illinois 6-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (1) South Dakota State 7-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

vs.

Delaware 6-0 (Colonial Champion) (4) Jacksonville State 10-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

North Dakota 5-1 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (3) James Madison 56-0 (Colonial at-large)

vs.

North Dakota State 7-2 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Sam Houston 67-0 (Southland Champion)

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket First Round

Holy Cross 3-0 (Patriot Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 6-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

vs.

Southern Illinois 5-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Weber State 5-0 (Big Sky Champion)

BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …

Sacred Heart 3-1 (Northeast Champion) at Delaware 5-0 (Colonial Champion)

vs.

Davidson 4-2 (Pioneer Champion) at (4) Jacksonville State 9-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

VMI 6-1 (Southern Champion) at (3) James Madison 5-0 (Colonial at-large)

vs.

Missouri State 5-4 (Missouri Valley at-large) at North Dakota 4-1 (Missouri Valley at-large)

BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …

Eastern Washington 5-1 (Big Sky at-large) at North Dakota State 6-2 (Missouri Valley at-large)

vs.

Monmouth 3-0 (Big South Champion) at (2) Sam Houston 6-0 (Southland Champion)