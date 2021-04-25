2021 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard, Predictions: First Round

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are here, with the schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
FCS Playoffs Predictions Record
SU 7-1, ATS 6-2, O/U: 3-5
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule
Monmouth at Sam Houston
Prediction: Sam Houston 38, Monmouth 34
Line: Sam Houston -11, o/u: 63
Final Score: Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15
Davidson at Jacksonville State
Prediction: Jacksonville State 34, Davidson 17
Line: Jacksonville State -21, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14
VMI at James Madison
Prediction: James Madison 30, VMI 17
Line: James Madison -18, o/u: 46
Final Score: James Madison 31, WMU 14
Holy Cross at South Dakota State
Prediction: South Dakota State 41, Holy Cross 17
Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3
Eastern Washington at North Dakota State
Prediction: Eastern Washington 30, North Dakota State 27
Line: North Dakota State -5.5, o/u: 55.5
Final Score: North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20
Southern Illinois at Weber State
Prediction: Southern Illinois 26, Weber State 24
Line: Weber State -5, o/u: 48
Final Score: Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31
Missouri State at North Dakota
Prediction: North Dakota 27, Missouri State 17
Line: North Dakota -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10
Sacred Heart at Delaware
Prediction: Delaware 34, Sacred Heart 20
Line: Delaware -20.5, o/u: 44.5
Final Score: Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Second Round
Southern Illinois 6-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (1) South Dakota State 7-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
Delaware 6-0 (Colonial Champion) (4) Jacksonville State 10-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)
North Dakota 5-1 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (3) James Madison 56-0 (Colonial at-large)
vs.
North Dakota State 7-2 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Sam Houston 67-0 (Southland Champion)
2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket First Round
Holy Cross 3-0 (Patriot Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 6-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
Southern Illinois 5-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Weber State 5-0 (Big Sky Champion)
BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …
Sacred Heart 3-1 (Northeast Champion) at Delaware 5-0 (Colonial Champion)
vs.
Davidson 4-2 (Pioneer Champion) at (4) Jacksonville State 9-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)
VMI 6-1 (Southern Champion) at (3) James Madison 5-0 (Colonial at-large)
vs.
Missouri State 5-4 (Missouri Valley at-large) at North Dakota 4-1 (Missouri Valley at-large)
BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …
Eastern Washington 5-1 (Big Sky at-large) at North Dakota State 6-2 (Missouri Valley at-large)
vs.
Monmouth 3-0 (Big South Champion) at (2) Sam Houston 6-0 (Southland Champion)