2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket: Quarterfinals

April 25, 2021

The 2021 FCS Playoff quarterfinal predictions, schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

FCS Playoffs Predictions Record

SU 7-1, ATS 6-2, O/U: 3-5

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule: Quarterfinals

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 3:00 pm CT

Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN3

Delaware at Jacksonville State

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 3:00 pm CT

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Network: ESPN3

Game Preview & Prediction to Come

North Dakota at James Madison

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 6:00 pm CT

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Game Preview & Prediction to Come

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 9:00 pm CT

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD

Network: ESPN3

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Second Round

Southern Illinois 6-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (1) South Dakota State 7-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

vs.

Delaware 6-0 (Colonial Champion) (4) Jacksonville State 10-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

North Dakota 5-1 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (3) James Madison 56-0 (Colonial at-large)

vs.

North Dakota State 7-2 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Sam Houston 67-0 (Southland Champion)