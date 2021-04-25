2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket: Quarterfinals

2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket: Quarterfinals

2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket: Quarterfinals

By April 25, 2021 1:45 am

By

The 2021 FCS Playoff quarterfinal predictions, schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

FCS Playoffs Predictions Record
SU 7-1, ATS 6-2, O/U: 3-5

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule: Quarterfinals

North Dakota State at Sam Houston

Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 3:00 pm CT
Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ESPN3

Delaware at Jacksonville State

Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 3:00 pm CT
Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Network: ESPN3
Game Preview & Prediction to Come

North Dakota at James Madison

Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 6:00 pm CT
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA
Network: ESPN3
Game Preview & Prediction to Come

Southern Illinois at South Dakota State

Date: Sunday, May 2
Game Time: 9:00 pm CT
Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD
Network: ESPN3

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Second Round

Southern Illinois 6-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (1) South Dakota State 7-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

vs.

Delaware 6-0 (Colonial Champion) (4) Jacksonville State 10-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

North Dakota 5-1 (Missouri Valley at-large) at (3) James Madison 56-0 (Colonial at-large)

vs.

North Dakota State 7-2 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Sam Houston 67-0 (Southland Champion)

