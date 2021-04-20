2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket, Game Times, TV, Lines

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are here, with the schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule

Holy Cross at South Dakota State

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 3:00 pm ET
Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Southern Illinois at Weber State

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
Venue: Stewart Stadium, Ogden, UT
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Sacred Heart at Delaware

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
Venue: Delaware Stadium, Newark, DE
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Davidson at Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
Venue: JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

VMI at James Madison

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Missouri State at North Dakota

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
Venue: Alerus Center, Grand Fork, ND
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Eastern Washington at North Dakota State

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
Venue: Fargodome, Fargo, ND
Network: ESPN3
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Monmouth at Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, April 24
Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ESPN3

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket

Holy Cross 3-0 (Patriot Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 5-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
Southern Illinois 5-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Weber State 5-0 (Big Sky Champion)

BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …

Sacred Heart 3-1 (Northeast Champion) at Delaware 5-0 (Colonial Champion)
vs.
Davidson 4-2 (Pioneer Champion) at (4) Jacksonville State 9-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

VMI 6-1 (Southern Champion) at (3) James Madison 5-0 (Colonial at-large)
vs.
Missouri State 5-4 (Missouri Valley at-large) at North Dakota 4-1 (Missouri Valley at-large)

BRACKET WINNER PLAYS …

Eastern Washington 5-1 (Big Sky at-large) at North Dakota State 6-2 (Missouri Valley at-large)
vs.
Monmouth 3-0 (Big South Champion) at (2) Sam Houston 6-0 (Southland Champion)

