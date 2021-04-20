2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedule, Bracket, Game Times, TV, Lines

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are here, with the schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.

2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Stewart Stadium, Ogden, UT

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Delaware Stadium, Newark, DE

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: JSU Stadium, Jacksonville, AL

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Alerus Center, Grand Fork, ND

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Network: ESPN3

Date: Saturday, April 24

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX

Network: ESPN3

2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket

Holy Cross 3-0 (Patriot Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 5-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)

Southern Illinois 5-3 (Missouri Valley at-large) at Weber State 5-0 (Big Sky Champion)

Sacred Heart 3-1 (Northeast Champion) at Delaware 5-0 (Colonial Champion)

Davidson 4-2 (Pioneer Champion) at (4) Jacksonville State 9-2 (Ohio Valley Champion)

VMI 6-1 (Southern Champion) at (3) James Madison 5-0 (Colonial at-large)

Missouri State 5-4 (Missouri Valley at-large) at North Dakota 4-1 (Missouri Valley at-large)

Eastern Washington 5-1 (Big Sky at-large) at North Dakota State 6-2 (Missouri Valley at-large)

vs.

Monmouth 3-0 (Big South Champion) at (2) Sam Houston 6-0 (Southland Champion)