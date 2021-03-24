By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 23, 2021 8:08 pm

Wyoming Cowboys 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.

Wyoming Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Mountain West Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Montana State

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 Ball State

Sept. 25 at UConn

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 at Air Force

Oct. 16 Fresno State

Oct. 23 New Mexico

Oct. 30 at San Jose State

Nov. 6 Colorado State

Nov. 13at Boise State

Nov. 20 at Utah State

Nov. 27 Hawaii

Mountain West Teams Missed From West: Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV