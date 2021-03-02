Wisconsin vs Purdue College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: ESPN2

Wisconsin (16-9) vs Purdue (16-8) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Can D’Metik Trice possibly keep it all going?

The senior guard went wacko late against Illinois hitting three after three after three on the way to 29 points as he almost brought the team back against a Big Ten power player. It wasn’t enough, but he was fantastic.

Wisconsin needed that pop.

Purdue might be playing well lately, but it hasn’t played a who’s who of Big Ten teams since losing to Michigan in late January. Wisconsin’t defense is still good against the mediocre teams, and the offense is hitting enough from three to keep pushing, but …

Why Purdue Will Win

Mr. Trice aside, the Badgers have gone brutally cold from the field and isn’t hitting from three. They only hit 40% or more from three once in their last 13 games, the’ve only hit 40% from the field once in the last five games, and worst of all, the defense has sort of stopped.

Iowa and Illinois were able to fire at will, and Michigan didn’t have any problems scoring when it had to.

No, Purdue hasn’t played a slew of killers, but it’s shooting incredibly well lately and the defense is doing what Wisconsin’s is supposed to.

The Boilermakers can stop the three, and the Badgers can’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin just can’t pull up out of the nosedive – at least against the decent teams. However, again, Purdue has pulled off wins lately against the mediocre, and it’s not doing anything special against the great teams because there haven’t been any on the slate for a while.

Wisconsin, though, is currently one of those mediocre teams. Purdue’s defense will outplay the Badger D in a bit of a slugfest.

Wisconsin vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 68, Wisconsin 64

Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

