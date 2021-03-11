Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

Wisconsin (16-11) vs Penn State (11-13) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

It took a massive second half rally, but Penn State managed to get by Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to keep its season going for at least one more day.

The difference was on the free throw line. Penn State didn’t shoot well overall, but it made 23 free throws, the Huskers only made nine, and now comes the same plan that worked over the last few games – go to the basket and be more aggressive – against a Wisconsin team that’s among the worst in the Big Ten at fouling.

The two played back-to-back games in late January/early February, with the Nittany Lions taking the first one by forcing too many Badger outside misses and being a bit sharper from the field … and they made 13 more free throws. But …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers won the rematch by clamping down defensive and hitting a few more shots from the outside in the 72-56 win. It also helped that they made seven more free throws.

Wisconsin is on a disastrous run of five losses in the last six games, but to be fair, the losses were to Michigan, Iowa and Illinois to go along with road wins at Purdue and Iowa – no real shame there.

The team was at least competitive in the road losses, but the defense is struggling against teams with a decent inside presence – and Illinois hit from everywhere.

What’s Going To Happen

Even at 16-11, Wisconsin is almost certainly in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a brutal schedule that’s among the toughest in the nation. However, get rocked by Penn State, and things start to get a wee bit dicey.

The Nittany Lions aren’t going to dominate on the boards like they did against Nebraska. Wisconsin won’t exactly look like its about to do anything big, but it’ll shoot well enough to move on.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 69, Penn State 62

Line: Wisconsin -5.5, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

