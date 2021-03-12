Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin Badgers vs Iowa Hawkeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: BTN

All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin (17-11) vs Iowa (20-7) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin just isn’t going to be the Wisconsin everyone is used to.

It can still play a little bit of defense, but not really. It’s careful with the ball, it moves the ball around well, and yeah, it leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, but this is nowhere near the type of team that had the chops to make a big run in the NCAA Tournament.

But it’s still alive. Barely.

It was cruising right along against Penn State until the D melted down late as the team held on for dear life in a 75-74 win – it survived a late Penn State shot to pull it off.

However, the Badgers were on from three, they were great on the free throw line, and …

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa got by Wisconsin 77-73 a few days ago and won 77-62 in mid-February. The Hawkeyes have the firepower the Badgers are missing.

Iowa is able to outBadger the Badgers by moving the ball around tremendously well, hits everything from three, and it doesn’t make any mistakes and manages to own the boards.

Thanks to Luka Garza leading the way, the Hawkeyes can win inside or out. Wisconsin has to win by grinding things down to a dead stop, but …

What’s Going To Happen

That’s not really Wisconsin this year.

This isn’t the watching-paint-dry type of team that goes slow-and-go, and it doesn’t have nearly enough pop to keep up if and when the Iowa O goes off. The Badgers will still make the NCAA Tournament, but the late season struggles will continue with a rough loss.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 76, Wisconsin 67

Must See Rating: 3

