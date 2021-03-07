Wisconsin vs Iowa College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Iowa Hawkeyes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: FOX

Wisconsin (16-10) vs Iowa (19-7) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers might be struggling, but they haven’t been too bad from the field.

The run of four losses in the last five games includes a 68-51 clunker to Iowa a few weeks ago with the O not working at all, but that’s an aberration. The Hawkeye defense has been better lately, but the 30% from the field by Bucky was tied for the worst shooting performance by anyone this year against that D.

It’s not going to happen again.

Iowa is used to giving up a ton of points and it doesn’t do enough to guard teams from three, and Wisconsin hasn’t been bad from the outside over the last few games. But …

Why Iowa Will Win

Again, the Iowa D has stepped up lately.

It was a rough year stopping anyone in shootouts, but all of a sudden the defense has been terrific with teams failing to hit 40% from the field in five of the last eight games.

The offense hasn’t gone so all out, it’s been in more control, limited the turnovers, and the results have been great from early February on. Basically, Iowa went more Wisconsin in style – just a wee bit – and it has paid off.

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin is dying a painful death. Usually it’s a team that controls its style and dictates the tempo, and that’s not happening.

The defense has been shockingly awful, and the offense isn’t there to make up for it. It’s not all going to suddenly come together on an Iowa team that’s going to finish third in the regular season Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 76, Wisconsin 69

Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

