Wisconsin vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (9) Wisconsin (B-B) vs (1) Baylor (B-B) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Baylor Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 2:40 pm

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Wisconsin vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Where did that come from?

Wisconsin was abysmal down the stretch, losing six of its last eight games with massive problems on the boards, little defense on the interior, and with the exact wrong type of matchup for a North Carolina team that led the nation in rebounding and …

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62.

It tied for the second-most points scored this season by the Badgers with only a 92-point performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff better. And how?

Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice combined to hit 8-of-15 from three, the team hit 10-of-12 free throws, and in one of the biggest stunners of the first round, they outrebounded the Tar Heels 37-34.

To beat Baylor, the Badgers are going to have to be close to perfect again.

Oklahoma State was able to beat the Bears by hitting 48% from the field and coming close in rebounding margin. Kansas State was able to crank up the D enough keep it close, and Kansas won in a blowout when it couldn’t miss from inside.

Wisconsin has to do all of that, win on the free throw line, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears have to get on the move.

North Carolina was able to do whatever it wanted on the inside in the second half, but had problems with eight Badger blocks ruining some of the possessions. There wasn’t much of anything happening in transition, there weren’t enough threes, and the offense wasn’t creative enough.

Don’t even start with the lack of any Tar Heel defense.

Baylor was No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage before the 79-55 win over Hartford. It averaged 41% from the field on the year, and it hit 41% against Hartford. Wisconsin allowed just six teams to hit 41% or more from the field, and lost five of them.

Baylor has the ability to get up and down the floor in a hurry, the team moves the ball around well enough get around the tough Badger D, and it’s got the three point shooters to go over the top.

Unlike North Carolina, Baylor has the versatility to attack Wisconsin in a variety of ways.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Wisconsin hasn’t done this before.

In 2017 it took down No. 1 seed Villanova in the second round. In 2016 it beat a 2-seeded Xavier in the second round, in 2015 if famously ended Kentucky’s unbeaten season on the way to a national title appearance, and in 2014 it took down No. 1 Arizona to get to the Final Four.

The program is built for games like this against better, more talented teams, and this version is loaded with experienced veterans who aren’t going to buckle under the Baylor pressure.

The Badgers will match the Bears punch for punch, but they won’t be able to come though in the final few minutes. Baylor will get a few key transition points off of misses, Wisconsin’s late threes won’t go, and in what’s now a wide open South Region, the No. 1 will survive.

Wisconsin vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 73, Wisconsin 68

Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

