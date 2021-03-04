William & Mary vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

William & Mary Tribe vs Richmond Spiders prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

William & Mary vs Richmond Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium, Richmond, VA

Network: FloFootball

William & Mary (0-0) vs Richmond (0-0) Game Preview

Why William & Mary Will Win

Can the William & Mary offense get going? It was hit-or-miss a few years ago, but it’s loaded at the skill spots – at least loaded with experience – to go along with a defense that was solid against the run.

Now the passing attack has to prove it can keep up with the ground attack isn’t rolling.

On the flip side, Richmond might have bigger expectations, but it could’ve used a tune-up before this with a passing game that could use a few new parts. However …

Why Richmond Will Win

The Spiders have the quarterback in Joe Mancuso, who only seems like he’s back for his 15th season. He’s a big passer who might not have lit it up two ears ago, but he he can run – leading the team with 647 yards and ten scores – and in a year with so much uncertainly, he should provide stability.

There’s enough in place to be solid right away at home with a running game that should be able to help out Mancuso, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Do you like the team with the young rising talent that could turn into one of the surprises of the CAA season, or do you like the home side with a few good blocks in place to work around.

William & Mary might not be razor-sharp right away, but no one will be. As the song goes, how soon is now? This Saturday as the Tribe shows off the pop that wasn’t there a few years ago to go along with an improved D.

William & Mary vs Richmond Prediction, Line

William & Mary 26, Richmond 23

Line: Richmond -3, o/u: 43

