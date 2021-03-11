Wichita State vs USF Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament: Wichita State Shockers vs USF Bulls prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wichita State vs USF Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wichita State (15-4) vs USF (9-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls were able to survive Temple in a 73-71 win to keep the season alive for another day. It wasn’t pretty – especially from three or the free throw line – but the Bulls managed to get by on the boards and with just enough key answers to big Owl shots.

If everything goes right, Wichita State keeps having problems shooting from the field – it’s way too inconsistent – and USF is able to own the defensive glass.

The Bulls were able to push the Shockers into overtime back in December after owning the glass – going +12 in rebounding margin – and …

Why Wichita State Will Win

Wichita State destroyed USF just a few days ago in an 80-63 win even though it was -10 in rebounding margin.

There isn’t anything flashy about this team. It usually makes up for its mistakes by hitting the offensive glass hard, there are enough three point shots taken to make up for the inability to hit them on a consistent basis, and – like it did against Houston – it just knows how to grind its way to wins.

As long as this isn’t a shootout everything will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be a shootout.

USF struggles to get to 60 points – it doesn’t have the offense to drag Wichita State out of its style. The Bulls will never be totally out of it – they’ll win the rebounding battle – but the Shockers will be defensively great from three and will keep on maximizing its possessions.

Wichita State vs USF Prediction, Line

Wichita State 74, USF 62

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Wichita State -9, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The other 17 holes at the TPC

1: The focus on the TPC 17th