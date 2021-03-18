Wichita State vs Drake Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

NCAA Tournament First Four: (11) Wichita State (16-5) vs (11) Drake (25-4) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wichita State vs Drake Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 18

Game Time: 6:27 pm, TBS

Venue Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: TBS

Wichita State vs Drake Game Preview

Why Wichita State Will Win

It’s not like the Shockers had a clunker.

The five losses were strong teams in mostly good fights. They play a low-scoring style that relies on terrific defense, decent three point shooting, and doing enough on the boards to hold up against the bangers. It might not be the good shooting team overall, but it makes up for it by forcing a ton of mistakes and by making teams play their game.

Drake’s a wee bit of an unknown schedule-wise – it beat Kansas State, but it didn’t do anything that amazing – with a defense and a style that fits the Shocker system. However …

Why Drake Will Win

The Bulldogs know how to D up.

The schedule might not have been anything great, but there weren’t any real problems except against Loyola, the star of the Missouri Valley.

There are a whole of of steals, it’s a great rebounding team, and it’s not going to beat itself. No, this isn’t quite the three point team Wichita State is, but it’s great inside and out hitting 50% from the field on a regular basis. The Shockers only hit 50% once in a win at Ole Miss.

Great on the offensive boards – to go along with its normal 49% shooting clip – there aren’t a slew of wasted possessions.

What’s Going To Happen

Be stunned if this is crazy one way or another. These are two controlled, measured teams that will play the exact same game against each other. They’re both going to battle on the boards, they’ll both be defensively solid, and they’ll both push back whenever down – also be stunned if either side gets out to a massive lead.

Drake shoots better, can hang on the boards, and it’s better on the line. In a close game, all those things will matter in a terrific, hard-nosed 40 minute battle.

Wichita State vs Drake Prediction, Line

Drake 67, Wichita State 65

Line: Drake -1.5 o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

