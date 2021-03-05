Western Illinois vs South Dakota State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Western Illinois Leathernecks vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Western Illinois vs South Dakota State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings SD

Network: ESPN+

Western Illinois (0-1) vs South Dakota State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Western Illinois Will Win

The Leathernecks were able to change around with Missouri State in a 30-24 loss with the passing game doing a decent job and the defense able to come up with three takeaway. One problem (actually four) …

Turnovers. WIU kept shooting itself in the foot with four giveaways, but outside of the two picks, Connor Sampson threw relatively well, the defense did a nice job against the run, and the team had its chances.

South Dakota State hasn’t done much on the ground in the first two games and stalled after getting up 14-7 against North Dakota – losing 28-17 – but …

Why South Dakota State Will Win

North Dakota might just be the best team in the Missouri Valley Conference, and the Jackrabbits were able to come through late in a win over Northern Iowa.

Mark Gronowski might not have been the quarterback everyone was planning for, but he came through against UNI and threw for over 300 against the Fighting Hawks. The Western Illinois defensive front should have problems with RB Pierre Strong – SDSU will start to run better – and won’t have enough of a pass rush to be a bother.

What’s Going To Happen

Slow and steady will win the race. South Dakota State has the overall talent to start to breakout, and Western Illinois is the team to to it against. After two great battles, here comes the Jackrabbit offense with its best performance of the young spring season.

Western Illinois vs South Dakota State Prediction, Line

South Dakota State 38, Western Illinois 10

Line: South Dakota State -24.5, o/u: 47

Must See Rating: 2

