West Virginia vs TCU College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

West Virginia (17-7) vs TCU (12-11) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frogs were pesky in the first meeting a week ago in the 74-66 loss to the Mountaineers.

They shot well, weren’t bad from three, and they clamped down defensively from the outside make it a fight. That’s what they do.

They’re good at coming up with blocks and their style is solid a keeping scores low and games relatively close, but only if they’re hitting their shots. As long as they’re making 40% from the field – and that comes from moving the ball around well – they’re in this.

They came up with a 2021-high 19 assists, but …

Why West Virginia Will Win

TCU played well and West Virginia still won.

The Mountaineers are shooting fine, they’re coming up with a whole lot of assists, and the defense has been able to rise up and clamp down on the right times – other than in the overtime loss to Baylor.

TCU has been way too flaky from the field. Yeah, it might have been fine against West Virginia, but it only hit 40% or better in two of the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

The Mountaineers haven’t lost a Big 12 game in regulation – dropping the recent dates with Oklahoma and Baylor in overtime – since early January, and they’re not going to whiff now.

They’re playing like a top ten team that’s pushing for a No. 2 seed, and they’ll make a strong statement against a Horned Frog offense that’ll be a bit punchless.

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

West Virginia 77, TCU 64

Line: West Virginia -14, o/u: 146.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

