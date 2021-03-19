West Virginia vs Morehead State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) West Virginia (18-9) vs (14) Morehead State (23-7) prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs Morehead State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:50 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia vs Morehead State Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Morehead State Will Win

The Eagles had one off day in 2021.

2-6 in 2020, everything changed once the calendar turned, going 21-1 the rest of the way with only a clunker against Belmont along the way.

There’s a great inside presence with decent size, and better outside pressure against the three. This is a fantastic team at hitting the glass, the D generates the O – even though there aren’t a ton of steals – and it’s a strong team on the free throw line.

It’s the type of rock-solid defensive team no one wants to face in the early part of the tournament, but …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why West Virginia Will Win

Kentucky 81-45. Ohio State 77-44. Clemson 66-51.

Yeah, it’s a strong Morehead State team that got better and better as the year went on, but it was rim-rocked early against the brand name teams on the slate.

It might be a strong defensive team, but it screws up and turns it over a whole lot.

Uh oh.

This might not be a West Virginia team of the recent past with the velociraptors that pounced all over opposing backcourts, but it’s not all that far off.

The Mountaineers can turn up the defensive intensity, they’re killers on the offensive glass, and they’re going to be outstanding on the free throw line over and over again – the Eagle get hit with a ton of fouls.

– College Basketball Experts Picks For West Virginia vs Morehead State

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a West Virginia layup line.

The Mountaineers force 29 turnovers in the back-to-back games against Oklahoma State to close out the regular season/Big 12 Tournament. They might have lost both games, but that’s not happening after forcing at least 20 turnovers and capitalizing on most of them.

West Virginia vs Morehead State Prediction, Line

West Virginia 78, Morehead State 64

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: West Virginia -13, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021