Washington State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Washington State Cougars 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Washington State Cougars Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Utah State

Sept. 11 Portland State

Sept. 18 USC

Sept. 25 at Utah

Oct. 2 at Cal

Oct. 9 Oregon State

Oct. 16 Stanford

Oct. 23 BYU

Oct. 30 at Arizona State

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Oregon

Nov. 19 Arizona

Nov. 26 at Washington

Washington State Football Schedule Analysis: The Cougars aren’t exactly extending themselves in non-conference play – at least early – with Utah State and Portland State, and then getting BYU in October. With all due respect to BYU, Wazzu isn’t playing a Power Five program outside of the Pac-12.

In conference, the Cougars don’t get Colorado and UCLA from the South, and they get USC at home. Going to Utah is rough, but the biggest problem is at the end with three of the final four games on the road. There’s a week off mixed in there, and one of the road dates is over in Seattle, but it’s still a rough finish.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Colorado, UCLA