Washington Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Washington Huskies 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Sept. 4 Montana

Sept. 11 at Michigan

Sept. 18 Arkansas State

Sept. 25 Cal

Oct. 2 at Oregon State

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 UCLA

Oct. 22 at Arizona

Oct. 30 at Stanford

Nov. 6 Oregon

Nov. 13 Arizona State

Nov. 20 at Colorado

Nov. 26 Washington State

Washington Football Schedule Analysis: At Michigan on September 11th. That’s the game to really and truly kick off the Jimmy Lake era after a shortened 2020 season. Win that, and it’s a 3-0 start going into the Pac-12 opener against Cal.

The Huskies couldn’t possibly get a better conference slate. They miss USC and Utah – likely the two best teams in the South – and get Oregon in Seattle.

Going to Colorado and Stanford won’t be easy, but five of the nine Pac-12 games are at home and Arizona and Oregon State are likely to be among the softest of road games.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: USC, Utah