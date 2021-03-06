VMI vs Western Carolina Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

VMI Keydets vs Western Carolina Catamounts prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

VMI vs Western Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: EJ Whitmire Stadium, Cullowhee, NC

Network: ESPN+

VMI (1-0) vs Western Carolina (0-2) Game Preview

Why VMI Will Win

The Keydets were able to all but shut down Furman.

They were supposed to have a good offense this season under future Maryland QB Reece Udinski, but it was the other side that took over in the 14-13 slight stunner over the Paladins with a great day from the pass rush while pitching a shutout in the second half.

On the other side, Western Carolina got trucked in its first two games in blowout losses to Furman and Samford by a combined score of 90 to 34.

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamounts weren’t totally miserable in the two losses.

They’re not supposed to do a whole lot this year, but at least the offense was solid and the game against Samford was close with a. 21-20 Bulldog league at halftime, Samford rolled in the second half, but at least the WCU offense worked.

Again, the VMI defense was solid, but the offense didn’t get going with just 20 rushing yards against Furman, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The VMI running game will get going with more than 20 rushing yards against Western Carolina.

Udinski threw a pick against Furman, but he was solid when he had to be, but this week he’ll rip it on the was to a 300 yard day and a big performance for the Keydet attack.

VMI vs Western Carolina Prediction, Line

VMI 38, Western Carolina 14

Line: VMI -8.5, o/u: 63

Must See Rating: 2

