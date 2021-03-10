Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Virginia Cavaliers vs Syracuse Orange prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: COMING

Virginia (17-6) vs Syracuse (16-8) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The Virginia defense isn’t the NC State defense.

Syracuse was able to go off in the first round win over the Wolfpack, but the rested Cavaliers have the D and the style to slow everything down, play the defensive game this needs to be, and start to make a run.

The Cavaliers rolled 81-58 in the first meeting in late January by shutting down everything from the outside and holding the Orange to just 37% from the field. Virginia got the rebounds and Syracuse didn’t.

Why Syracuse Will Win

It’s Syracuse in the ACC Tournament in need of one more win to lock in an NCAA invite that’s almost certainly already coming. The shooting was lights out – hitting 57% from the field and 48% from three – the defense was able to clamp down enough in the second half to pull away, and the team looked terrific in its third straight win.

Great over the last month, Syracuse is looking and playing the part even when it’s not shooting all that well. There aren’t a ton of turnovers, the D has been amazing against teams from three, and it’s a team that’s trending up in a big, big way at the right time.

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse might be known for its defense, but Virginia’s is better and the offense doesn’t make the mistakes needed. The Orange are hot, and they’re playing well enough to get on a run and pull this off if Virginia has to keep pushing and doesn’t have control of the tempo.

The Cavaliers will do enough to keep Syracuse from going off from three for a second game in a row, but it’ll be enough of a battle to make this entertaining.

Virginia vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Virginia 68, Syracuse 64

Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

