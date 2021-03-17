Virginia vs Ohio Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Virginia (18-6) vs (13) Ohio (167) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Ohio Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: truTV

Virginia vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Ahhhhh, the NCAA Tournament criteria.

Ohio was the fourth-best team in the MAC East. Not the MAC, the MAC East, but it got hot for three games, won the MAC Tournament, and now it’s here.

To be fair, the Bobcats won nine of their last ten games by making just about everything for an offense that cranked up 80 points getting out of bed.

Ridiculously hot, Ohio has made 49% or more of its shots in seven of its last eight games and has been 50% or better from three in three of its last six. It’s one of the best passing teams in the country, it loves to get up and down the floor in a hurry, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of big mistakes.

Why Virginia Will Win

Don’t just assume Virginia is your older brother’s slow-and-go team that makes games brutally painful to sit through.

Yeah, it has no problems grinding things down to a dead stop when it needs to, but it can get the O going at times to put teams away. However, it’s Virginia – it’s the D that gets it done.

Ohio doesn’t have much of an inside presence defensively, it’s not great on the boards, and the defense is hardly a rock against the better shooting teams. As long as the Cavaliers don’t have a slew of wasted possessions, there’s a problem.

Virginia has shot better than its season average of 48% 11 times this season. It lost by one at Duke and won the rest of them going 10-1. Ohio has allowed teams to hit 48% or better from the field six times – it’s 0-6.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia seems like it’s okay. It’s been able to pass through the protocols after having to bow out of the ACC Tournament, and it’s expected to be able to go.

And to be crude about a serious situation, it’s a rested team.

Virginia will have gone nine days without playing and only played once since March 6th. The Cavs will have to break out of their shell a little bit, but they’ll get pushed by a relentless Ohio offense that will keep on bombing away.

It might get scary, but Virginia will survive after a late second half surge sparked by three defensive stops and a big scoring run.

Virginia vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Virginia 77, Ohio 68

Line: Virginia -7.5, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

