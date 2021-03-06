Virginia vs Louisville College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Cardinals prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisille, KY

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia (16-6) vs Louisville (13-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Virginia Will Win

Florida State plays earlier in the day While the regular season ACC Championship means little without good runs in the tournaments, and the Noles have already locked in all the byes in the conference fun, technically, if FSU loses to Notre Dame then Virginia could finished tied up top of the ACC record-wise.

Okay, so it’s really FSU’s conference after beating the lone head-to-head battle with the Cavaliers, but …

Virginia can still print a t-shirt if it wishes – if all goes perfectly.

The team got back on track after losing three straight with a win over Miami, and now the defense has to keep it all going against a relatively hot Louisville squad.

As good as the Cardinals are, and as much as they might need this win, they don’t shoot enough from three and don’t make enough to keep up if Virginia can clamp down in the interior.

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals are shooting well lately in the run of three wins in four games, they’ve gone 9-1 at at KFC Yum! – only losing to Florida State – and no one in the ACC is better at stopping the three.

Virginia is hardly all about sooting from the outside, but it’s eighth in the nation and second in the ACC – behind, wait for it … Florida State – at making the three. The Cardinals have held four of the last five teams on the slate to under 40% from the outside.

What’s Going To Happen

After the way Virginia has been playing over the last few weeks, it’s not going to take anything easy. It’s going to want to pull off this win, but at home and in need of a statement win, the Cardinals will ramp up the D enough to pull this off.

Don’t expect any sort of a shootout, but it’ll be entertainingly tight down to the end. Louisville’s free throw issues will make this more of a nail-biter than it needs to be.

Virginia vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 68, Virginia 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Virginia -2, o/u: 122.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Team LeBron

1: Team KD