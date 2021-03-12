Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament: Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN2

Virginia (18-6) vs Georgia Tech (16-8) Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech managed to survive a 70-66 fight with Miami after coming up with a few huge plays in the final moments to survive and advance. It was fantastic from three, but it was -10 in free throws made and was just okay on the boards.

However, it’s the right team to get by Virginia and move on into the ACC Championship if everything goes right.

To beat the Cavaliers you 1) can’t turn the ball over, and Georgia Tech leads the ACC in turnover margin. 2) You have to move the ball around well and find the easy shot, and the team leads the ACC in assists, and you have to force mistakes, and it leads the ACC in steals, and …

Why Virginia Will Win

64-62 and 57-49. That’s what Virginia beat Georgia Tech by in both meetings.

They were good, tough games, but the Cavaliers live for winning good, tough games.

It hasn’t been easy for a suddenly questionable style and team with three losses in the last four games, but those three defeats were about the defensive side. Duke, Florida State and NC State combined to hit close to half of their shots in those, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech is making everything on the inside.

It’s not a great team from three, but it made 50% or more from the field in six of its last ten games and was above 45% in three of the losses.

That one outlier? The loss to Virginia.

However, the Yellow Jackets will be just good enough at getting to the rim and making the open shots to match Virginia possession for possession. Unlike the Miami game, though, losing the free throw battle will prove costly.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 69, Georgia Tech 64

Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

