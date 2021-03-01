Villanova vs Stony Brook Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Villanova Wildcats vs Stony Brook Seawolves prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Villanova vs Stony Brook Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenneth P LaValle Stadium, Stony Brook, NY

Network: FloFootball

Villanova (0-0) vs Stony Brook (0-0) Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

The Wildcats should have one of the better offenses and passing games in the CAA and as the season goes on. Even if it takes a little bit, the O line should be solid for a good backfield with QB Daniel Smith and RB Justin Covington as good as any in the FCS.

Smith threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 12 scores, Covington averaged over eight yards per carry, and it should all work against a Stony Brook defense that’s solid again, but might not be enough.

The Seawolves have to prove that have the firepower to keep up, but …

Why Stony Brook Will Win

The defense really will be solid.

The offensive side might need a little bit to get all the parts going around QB Tyquell Fields – the receiving corps will be a work in progress – but the defense should be able to keep the game in range.

The Seawolves need to at least push the passing attack against a questionable Villanova secondary, and it has to generate some semblance of a pass rush from the other side, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This will be a fight.

It might have been two years ago since they played, but Stony Brook pulled off a 36-35 win over the Wildcats in a strange year when things weren’t working like they should’ve.

Villanova’s offense has the pop to come through in the fourth quarter as the Seawolves stall.

Villanova vs Stony Brook Prediction, Line

Villanova 30, Stony Brook 23

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

