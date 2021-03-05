Villanova vs Providence College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Providence Friars prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Providence Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Hall, Providence, RI

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (16-4) vs Providence (12-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Villanova Will Win

It’s been a struggle for Providence to score.

Villanova hasn’t been consistent or strong enough from three – it went 2-of-27 from outside against Butler a few days ago – but it shouldn’t take too much to push past a Friar team that has a hard time getting to 70 points.

It’s shooting well from the field lately, but the defense doesn’t force a lot of mistakes and this isn’t a consistent enough team from the outside to throw a scare into the Wildcats if they go on a run. However …

Why Providence Will Win

Providence is fantastic at getting out and stopping teams from three.

UConn was able to hit 42% from the outside a few weeks ago, and St. John’s couldn’t seem to miss back in early February, but no one else has been able to go off. The Friars are allowing teams to hit just 30% from three and they’re not bad at forcing teams out of their games and styles.

No, this isn’t a consistent shooting team, but as long as it’s able to not get too far behind, it’s usually able to let the defense take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Providence was able to stop Villanova from three in the first meeting and wasn’t all that bad from the field, and …

Villanova 71, Providence 56.

The Wildcats haven’t been perfect, and they’ve lost their last three road games, but they should be able to do just enough slip past with a decent shooting day from inside the arc to get through in a fight.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction, Line

Villanova 72, Providence 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Villanova -4, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Team LeBron

1: Team KD