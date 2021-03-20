Villanova vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (5) Villanova (17-6) vs (13) North Texas (18-9) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 8:45 pm

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TNT

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova vs North Texas Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why North Texas Will Win

It wasn’t just that North Texas beat Purdue 78-69, it’s that it got pushed into overtime and didn’t buckle with a 17-8 final run.

It played like the tougher, more confident team from the field, on the free throw line, and when it came to the clutch shots.

The Mean Green make their threes – hitting 43% against the Boilermakers – and they were tops in Conference USA from the field, but they’re about defense. The get tough from three and they have a style that can slow things down just enough keep the game from getting out of hand.

Villanova doesn’t have the interior presence with blocked shots to matter, and this isn’t a great rebounding team, but …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Villanova Will Win

The Wildcats are going to shoot their threes.

This isn’t the high-powered offensive juggernaut of past seasons, but it doesn’t turn the ball over and give up silly mistakes, it’s usually automatic from the line – the 73% against Winthrop in the 73-63 win was a tad low for them – and they have the patience and passing ability to overcome the North Texas defensive style.

How many turnovers did the Wildcats give up in the win over the Eagles? Six. Winthrop didn’t generate any steals.

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova is going to be solid from the field, it’s not going to panic when North Texas bogs things down for stretches, and it’ll make the plays Purdue didn’t.

The Mean Green will make 45% of their shots from the field, but Villanova will come up with a few more threes and will edge ahead just enough on the free throw line.

Follow us @ColFootballNews

Villanova vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Villanova 68, North Texas 61

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Draymond Green’s sub has steak

1: Jayson Tatum’s turkey sub

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021