Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament: Villanova Wildcats vs Georgetown Hoyas prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (16-5) vs Georgetown (10-12) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Georgetown Will Win

Georgetown picked a great time to come up with one of its strongest performances of the season with a 32-14 halftime lead over Marquette in a 68-49 win.

The Hoyas led the Big East in rebounds before this game, and then whacked the Golden Eagles with a +14 rebounding margin while also going against type and getting to the free throw line over and over again. They made 16 free throws to Marquette’s 4.

They lost twice to Villanova even though they shot well and was stronger on the boards. As long as they can do a stronger job a defending the three – and if they can be a bit sharper than they were against Marquette – they should be in this.

Why Villanova Will Win

Yeah, Georgetown rolled through the first round, but they’re usually a turnover machine without the ability too force a whole bunch of mistakes. Villanova is brilliant at hanging on to the ball and and even better at hitting from the free throw line.

They’ve been struggling a bit lately with two losses in their last three games with the offense going cold, but the had the Big East won and now are about to ramp up the offensive intensity. At least that’s the hope.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgetown is going to give Villanova a whole lot of problems.

The team that showed up in the first round will be great on the boards – that’s what the Hoyas do – but the Wildcats will D up after halftime, force a slew of turnovers, and go on a flash run of threes to finally take over.

Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Villanova 77, Georgetown 69

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Villanova -9, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Players Championship

1: Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Final Season