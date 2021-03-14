VCU vs St. Bonaventure Prediction, Game Preview: Atlantic 10 Tournament Final

Atlantic 10 Tournament Final: VCU vs St. Bonaventure prediction and college basketball game preview.

VCU vs St. Bonaventure Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Network: CBS

VCU (19-6) vs St. Bonaventure (15-4) Game Preview

Why VCU Will Win

VCU got here with a good defense that forces lots of mistakes, comes up with plenty for blocks, and allowed 70 points or more just once in the last ten games.

It’s not going light anyone up from the field, but it’s become great at coming through in close games by nailing everything from the free throw line and moving the ball around well enough to control the clock and tempo in key situations.

St. Bonaventure doesn’t crank up the offense, either. It doesn’t do much from three and usually likes to rely its defense. And …

Why St. Bonaventure Will Win

The Bonnies play better defense than VCU.

They might not fore as many mistakes or have the same inside presence, but they clamp down, get aggressive to get out on three point shooters, and they keep scores really, really low.

VCU won 67-64 in mid-February. Since then, St. Bonaventure hasn’t allowed 60 points or more in the last six games. Only three teams hit the 70 point mark and no one got to 80.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Bonnies keep the fouls in check? They don’t get whistled all that often, but in the loss to VCU they were nailed 24 times – one of only two times they committed more than 20 fouls.

When they don’t send the other side to the free throw line and they own the offensive glass, there isn’t a problem. VCU was able to come up with 17 offensive rebounds in both meetings – the most anyone was able to get against the Bonnies – but that’s not always a plus. The shots weren’t falling.

The St. Bonaventure defense will get the job done late with one big final stop in a defensive slugfest.

VCU vs St. Bonaventure Prediction, Line

St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 65

Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

