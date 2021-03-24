Utah State Aggies 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.
Utah State Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Mountain West Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Washington State
Sept. 11 North Dakota
Sept. 18 at Air Force
Sept. 25 Boise State
Oct. 1 BYU
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 at UNLV
Oct. 23 Colorado State
Oct. 30 Hawaii
Nov. 6 at New Mexico State
Nov. 13 at San Jose State
Nov. 20 Wyoming
Nov. 27 at New Mexico
Mountain West Teams Missed From West: Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State