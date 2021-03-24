By Pete Fiutak | March 23, 2021 8:08 pm

Utah State Aggies 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Mountain West teams they miss.

Utah State Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Mountain West Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Washington State

Sept. 11 North Dakota

Sept. 18 at Air Force

Sept. 25 Boise State

Oct. 1 BYU

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at UNLV

Oct. 23 Colorado State

Oct. 30 Hawaii

Nov. 6 at New Mexico State

Nov. 13 at San Jose State

Nov. 20 Wyoming

Nov. 27 at New Mexico

Mountain West Teams Missed From West: Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State