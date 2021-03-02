Utah Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Utah Utes 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.
Utah Utes Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 2 Weber State
Sept. 11 at BYU
Sept. 18 at San Diego State
Sept. 25 Washington State
Oct. 2 OPEN DATE
Oct. 9 at USC
Oct. 16 Arizona State
Oct. 23 at Oregon State
Oct. 30 UCLA
Nov. 5 at Stanford
Nov. 13 at Arizona
Nov. 20 Oregon
Nov. 26 Colorado
Utah Football Schedule Analysis: It’s an interesting schedule, but it’s manageable as long as the Utes don’t biff one of their winnable non-conference games. BYU and San Diego State are both going to be strong, and both games are on the road, but those have to be must-wins for a team good enough to think about winning the Pac-12 title.
There’s the huge plus of getting a week off before playing USC, but that’s on the road. Making things a wee bit worse is a run of three road games in four weeks, all before having to play Oregon. That means Utah plays six road games in nine dates before dealing with the Ducks.
On the positive side. there’s no Washington to deal with from the North, and the last two games are in Salt Lake City.
Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Cal, Washington