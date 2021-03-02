Utah Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Utah Utes 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Utah Utes Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Weber State

Sept. 11 at BYU

Sept. 18 at San Diego State

Sept. 25 Washington State

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 at USC

Oct. 16 Arizona State

Oct. 23 at Oregon State

Oct. 30 UCLA

Nov. 5 at Stanford

Nov. 13 at Arizona

Nov. 20 Oregon

Nov. 26 Colorado

Utah Football Schedule Analysis: It’s an interesting schedule, but it’s manageable as long as the Utes don’t biff one of their winnable non-conference games. BYU and San Diego State are both going to be strong, and both games are on the road, but those have to be must-wins for a team good enough to think about winning the Pac-12 title.

There’s the huge plus of getting a week off before playing USC, but that’s on the road. Making things a wee bit worse is a run of three road games in four weeks, all before having to play Oregon. That means Utah plays six road games in nine dates before dealing with the Ducks.

On the positive side. there’s no Washington to deal with from the North, and the last two games are in Salt Lake City.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Cal, Washington