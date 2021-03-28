USC vs Oregon Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (6) USC (24-7) vs (7) Oregon (21-6) prediction and college basketball game preview.

USC vs Oregon Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 28

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

USC vs Oregon Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks are back to being themselves.

It’s a very athletic, very fun team that showed the heart and toughness to hold up against Luka Garza and the big Iowa squad in a 95-80 blasting in the second around.

The threes were falling, the team made more than 52% of their shots for the fifth time in seven games, and the offense was wonderful with assist after assist leading to easy points.

Oregon has the offense that USC doesn’t. The Trojans would prefer to play in a shell, rely on their defense, and grind this thing down to a dead stop at times. They can’t hit free throws, and …

Why USC Will Win

Yeah, that whole no offense thing with USC? Hanging up 85 on Kansas worked just fine.

In general, the Trojans would love to play this in the 60s while maintaining control throughout. There’s a great inside presence, the defense hold just about everyone to under 40%, and even though they don’t make them, they take them – they’re among the best teams in college basketball at getting to the line.

There aren’t a whole lot of wasted possessions, nailing well over half of their shots over the last six games to keep the pressure on teams to push.

It comes down to this – can Oregon hit enough threes to do this? USC is 17-2 when allowing seven or fewer made threes, and that includes ….

What’s Going To Happen

USC 72, Oregon 58. That’s what happened in late February when the Ducks were okay from three, were fine everywhere else, and … they couldn’t seem to stop the Trojans from scoring. Oregon made just seven threes and never got comfortable down by 21 at halftime.

USC won two games against teams that did nothing but jack up threes – UC Riverside and Cal Baptist combined to take 73 threes – but it’s 5-5 against everyone else who made eight or more from the outside, including dropping three to Colorado.

Here’s the flip side to the three thing. Oregon is 15-1 when it makes eight or more threes, and 6-5 when it doesn’t.

Oregon will make eight threes as it draws USC into a bit of an offensive fight.

USC vs Oregon Prediction, Line

Oregon 76, USC 72

Line: USC -2, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

