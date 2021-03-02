USC Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

USC Trojans 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

USC Trojans Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 San Jose State

Sept. 11 Stanford

Sept. 18 at Washington State

Sept. 25 Oregon State

Oct. 2 at Colorado

Oct. 9 Utah

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Notre Dame

Oct. 30 Arizona

Nov. 6 at Arizona State

Nov. 13 at Cal

Nov. 20 UCLA

Nov. 27 BYU

USC Football Schedule Analysis: Really? USC doesn’t have to play Oregon or Washington from the North? The rest of the Pac-12 South might have a massive beef about that, but it’s a huge break for a Trojan team that doesn’t have it all that bad overall.

However, the three non-conference games are interesting – defending Mountain West champion San Jose State, at Notre Dame, and BYU. At least the date with the Irish comes after an off week, but that kicks off a run of three road games in four weeks with trips to Arizona State and Cal.

There’s a trip to Colorado, but the Utah and UCLA games are in the Coliseum. The real interesting moment might be that game against BYU – it comes after the Pac-12 regular season finale against UCLA, and it might be before the Pac-12 Championship if everything goes well.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Oregon, Washington