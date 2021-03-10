UCLA vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA Bruins vs Oregon State Beavers prediction and college basketball game preview.

UCLA vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: Pac-12 Network

UCLA (17-8) vs Oregon State (14-12) Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers haven’t been bad lately.

They lost to Oregon, but that was after three straight road wins and four wins five games. The team is shooting well – even if it’s struggling with its consistency from the outside – and it’s doing a strong enough job on the boards to make up for several issues.

No one in the Pac-12 is better at guarding the three – even after getting bombed on by the Ducks – and the offense doesn’t have a big problems with turnovers or big mistakes. UCLA isn’t going to get a whole lot of easy buckets.

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruins should be in the NCAA Tournament, but an ugly loss would change that in a hurry – the motivation is there. Winning one game should get it done, and winning two in the Pac-12 Tournament should lock in a spot.

The rulings have struggled lately with three straight losses, but they were against Colorado and Oregon on the road and USC at home.

It’s generally a good shooting team from three – it just needs to shoot more – and it doesn’t have a problem playing almost any style. It beat Oregon State the first time around in a 57-52 grind by getting the job down on the free throw line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State is one of the worst teams in America at committing fouls. UCLA will take at least 20 free throws, make at least five more than Oregon State will, and it’ll get past the current slide by attacking the basket enough to force the tempo.

UCLA vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

UCLA 67, Oregon State 62

Must See Rating: 2.5

