UCLA Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UCLA Bruins Football Schedule 2021
Aug. 28 Hawaii
Sept. 4 LSU
Sept. 11 OPEN DATE
Sept. 18 Fresno State
Sept. 25 at Stanford
Oct. 2 Arizona State
Oct. 9 at Arizona
Oct. 16 at Washington
Oct. 23 Oregon
Oct. 30 at Utah
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Colorado
Nov. 20 at USC
Nov. 27 Cal
UCLA Football Schedule Analysis: Yeah, the Bruins get LSU, but it’s a home game, as are the winnable non-conference dates against Hawaii and Fresno State. That means the Bruins don’t leave California until October 9th. However, there’s a payback to that.
They have to play three road games in four weeks, and the home game in that group is against Oregon. Making matters worse, the Bruins miss Oregon State and Washington State from the North.
On the plus side, there’s a week off before the finishing kick against Colorado, at USC and Cal. That means the team doesn’t have to leave Los Angeles after Halloween.
Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Oregon State, Washington State