UCLA Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Aug. 28 Hawaii

Sept. 4 LSU

Sept. 11 OPEN DATE

Sept. 18 Fresno State

Sept. 25 at Stanford

Oct. 2 Arizona State

Oct. 9 at Arizona

Oct. 16 at Washington

Oct. 23 Oregon

Oct. 30 at Utah

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Colorado

Nov. 20 at USC

Nov. 27 Cal

UCLA Football Schedule Analysis: Yeah, the Bruins get LSU, but it’s a home game, as are the winnable non-conference dates against Hawaii and Fresno State. That means the Bruins don’t leave California until October 9th. However, there’s a payback to that.

They have to play three road games in four weeks, and the home game in that group is against Oregon. Making matters worse, the Bruins miss Oregon State and Washington State from the North.

On the plus side, there’s a week off before the finishing kick against Colorado, at USC and Cal. That means the team doesn’t have to leave Los Angeles after Halloween.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Oregon State, Washington State