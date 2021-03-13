UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara Prediction, Game Preview: Big West Tournament Final

Big West Tournament Final: UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara prediction and college basketball game preview.

UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time:11:30 pm ET

Venue: Mandalay Bay Event Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN2

UC Irvine (18-8) vs UC Santa Barbara (21-4) Game Preview

Why UC Irvine Will Win

The Anteaters might not do anything high-powered offensively, but they’re steady, they feed off of their defense, and they make enough free throws to get by in a nice run of six straight wins and eight in the last nine.

It’s among the best teams in the nation in defensive rebounds per game, it’s third in the country at field goal defense, and it cleans up just about everything without a whole lot of mistakes or second chances allowed.

As long as this isn’t any sort of shootout it should be fine.

Why UC Santa Barbara Will Win

The Gauchos don’t make a whole lot of mistakes, either.

They have a solid defense, they lead the Big West in scoring D, and they’re brilliant from the field hitting 49% by getting inside and making a whole lot of baskets on the move.

The defense doesn’t stop teams cold like the UC Irvine version does, but it’s solid at slowing down the three and the team has more offensive pop than the Anteaters.

What’s Going To Happen

UC Irvine won both meetings back in late December by shutting down the Gaucho outside shooters cold and by hitting everything from the free throw line.

The Anteater defense has been suffocating, and it’ll continue with another brilliant performance in a fun, low-scoring tight battle.

UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara Prediction, Line

UC Irvine 60, UC Santa Barbara 56

Line: UC Santa Barbara -3, o/u: 126.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

