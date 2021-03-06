UC Davis vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

UC Davis Aggies vs Idaho Vandals prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

UC Davis vs Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Kibbie Dome, Moscow, ID

Network: Pluto TV

UC Davis (0-0) vs Idaho (1-0) Game Preview

Why UC Davis Will Win

Head coach Dan Hawkins has a decent team returning after a mediocre and disappointing 2019 saw the O struggle and the D not being able to pick up the slack allowing well over 400 yards per game.

The offensive line should be a plus and the passing attack should push for 300 yards against an Idaho defense that allowed 339 yards through the air to the Eastern Washington offense in a 28-21 Vandal win.

There was and is little to no running game from Idaho, but …

Why Idaho Will Win

The Vandal defense came up with a strong performance last week. It’s not like Eastern Washington committed to the run, but it put it on the ground more times than the Vandals did and outside of two nice runs, nothing worked.

Hayden Hatten had a huge six-catch, 138-yard, one-score day for the Idaho passing game to keep things moving, and now Mike Beaudry has a game under his belt and got a win out of it. In this early part of the FCS spring season, having just a little bit of live experience matters.

What’s Going To Happen

The Aggies have the talent and upside to be as strong as they were in 2018, and Idaho is still a bit of a question mark even after the great first win over Eastern Washington. It’s going to be an even game that comes down to mistakes, and UC Davis will make a few more of them on the road.

UC Davis vs Idaho Prediction, Line

Idaho 27, UC Davis 23

Line: Idaho -3.5, o/u: 55

Must See Rating: 3

