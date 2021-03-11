Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN2

Texas (17-7) vs Texas Tech (17-9) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns got through the adversity of having to play four straight road games – it wasn’t able to play in Austin since February 23rd – and kept on rolling with three wins in the bunch.

It’s great on the boards, the three point defense is solid, and the team has been shooting really, really well, making over half of their shots in the last three games and doing a nice job from three.

Texas Tech doesn’t make enough threes, the there aren’t enough rebounds on the defensive end, and …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders did just fine a few weeks ago in the 68-59 win over Texas.

They were fine from the field, stopped Texas and its offense, and they more than held their owns on the boards to eliminate second chance point opportunities.

Texas Tech is about the defensive side, leading the Big 12 in scoring D, doing a great job of keeping games low-scoring, close, and then getting to the free throw line. The team took 26 free throws in the last win over Texas and 28 in in the first meeting.

What’s Going To Happen

Both games were close with the little things making a difference – and the Red Raiders being on the right side thanks to doing a bit more defensively.

Texas Tech got Texas twice with free throws, doing a bit more from the field, and by winning the turnover battle. It’ll be another close, tight battle, and it’ll be another Red Raider win.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 71, Texas 68

Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

