Texas vs TCU College Basketball Game Preview

Texas (16-7) vs TCU (12-12) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Texas needs this.

It’s fine for the big tournament no matter what, but a loss to a mediocre TCU team would be a problem for seeding … maybe. There’s no reason to take a chance.

The Longhorns have been terrific over the last few games on the road hitting half of its shots and nailing just about everything from three and the free throw line. Get the offense going in any way, and that’s it – TCU doesn’t have the offense to keep up, failing to get to 70 in five of its last six games.

Why TCU Will Win

TCU really needs this.

At 12-12 it’s not going to the NCAA Tournament unless it starts to look impressive in his and makes a deep run in the Big 12 tournament. Even then, forget about it without a Big 12 Championship, but it starts here.

Yeah, Texas has been great on the road lately, but this is the fourth straight game away from Austin with the last home date over two weeks ago. TCU might not have the offense, but it has enough of a defense to keep this interesting if it can keep the up-and-down outside shooting Longhorns from going off.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas won 70-55 back in mid-February, and it’ll be the same sort of a blueprint with the offense doing just fine on the inside and on the move, and with TCU not having enough offense to take advantage of its opportunities.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas 72, TCU 65

Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

