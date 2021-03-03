Texas vs Oklahoma College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas (15-7) vs Oklahoma (14-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Texas Will Win

Oklahoma has lost its groove.

It was rolling right along and looking like a possible contender to at least finish in the top three in the Big 12, but the offense hasn’t been clutch, the defense couldn’t stop Oklahoma State in back-to-back losses, and now it’s on a three-game losing streak and in desperate need to catch a wee bit of a break.

Texas has been a bit flaky, but when it’s flaky-good, everything is falling, the threes are there, and the team has been playing well even with a loss to Texas Tech when the O went cold.

OU allowed Oklahoma State to hit close to half of its shots over the two-game stretch. Texas should be able to do that same with an extra pass or two getting it done – the team has hit 49% or better from the field in six of its last ten games.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

When Texas is on, it’s great from the field. It doesn’t have turnover problems, it’s moving the ball around well, and it’s good enough from three to open everything up.

When Texas is off, it’s like pulling teeth. The team was able to beat Kansas even when nothing was falling from three, but it was off in the first meeting with OU and lost 80-79.

For all of the Sooners’ problems, it’s shooting relatively well. They haven’t been great on the boards, but they’re not turning the ball over and they were right in there in the three losses.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma will pull up out of the nosedive by cranking up the defense a bit.

Oklahoma State’s offense was terrific in the two wins over OU, but before that, teams were having a hard time hitting from three. The Sooners will keep Texas to under 30% from the outside, but will struggle just enough on the boards to keep from pulling away.

Expect this to come down to the last few possessions.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 77, Texas 74

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Oklahoma -2, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Thinking about actually paying for Peacock, but …

1: Punky Brewster