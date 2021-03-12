Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Indianapolis, IN

Network: ESPN2

Texas (18-7) vs Kansas (20-8) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns survived a thriller over Texas Tech with clutch late free throws and a few key stops in the 67-66 win. It wasn’t a normal Texas game, there were way too many mistakes and missed opportunities, but that was as much of a survive and advance game as it gets.

That makes it four straight wins for the Longhorns – all away from Austin – with the team shooting well both from inside and out. It might have seemed like a grind in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal, but the Red Raiders can D up.

The Longhorns won both games against Kansas, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks are playing well at just the right time.

No, this isn’t the crushing and killing force that last year’s team was, but it has grown as the season has gone on, winning eight games in the last nine – the lone misfire in overtime to Texas – including a 69-62 win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Even though there are issues, this is still the best rebounding team in the conference and should be able to offset the Longhorn normal advantage in offensive boards. The defense is forcing a ton of mistakes and Texas has a whole slew of issues giving the ball away.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas ripped through Kansas 84-59 in early January when the Jayhawks couldn’t make a thing, and got by a few weeks ago 75-72 even though it couldn’t hit anything from three.

Can Texas really beat Kansas three times in a Big 12 season? Because it’s good enough on the boards to get by – if not win the rebounding margin – then yes.

It’ll be a terrific back-and-forth slugfest.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Texas 72, Kansas 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

