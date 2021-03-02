Texas vs Iowa State College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: James H Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Network: ESPN+

Texas (14-7) vs Iowa State (2-18) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Iowa State can’t buy a break.

It’s not like the team is playing all that poorly lately, but something’s amiss when you lose 14 straight.

Texas hasn’t been playing all that well and it’s struggling to score, but Iowa State keeps failing to come up with that one big rebound, that one big basket, and that one big moment to break through in the clutch.

It’s also not creating its own breaks, failing to get to the free throw line lately and not doing enough to force the action. Worst of all, the team is shooting as well as it had all year and it’s still losing. But …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones really are shooting well – for them.

They’ve at least flirted with 50% from the field against Baylor and TCU, and they’re coming off of two of their better shooting days from three.

Texas just can’t seem to get rolling from three, struggling way too much in three of the last four games and not making up for it in a grind of a finish.

Iowa State played well in the 78-72 loss to the Longhorns back in early January, but it got destroyed on the boards. If the rebounding margin is close, the game should be, too.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like Texas is in a funk it can’t snap out of.

It’s not like it was ripping teams apart when it started out 10-1, but it was able able to maintain control. There aren’t any awful losses to point to lately, but shooting has been a stronger and there are too many turnovers and not enough assists.

Texas will rebound from the loss to Texas Tech, but it won’t be anything pretty.

Texas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas 75, Iowa State 70

Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

