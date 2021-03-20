Texas vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Texas (19-7) vs (14) Abilene Christian (23-4) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 9:50 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas vs Abilene Christian Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

Size. The Wildcats have it in 7-0 Kolton Kohl and 6-8 Joe Pleasant who suck up rebounds and create a solid inside presence that’s going to be a problem.

On a great run of 12 wins in the last 13 games, Abilene Christian is red hot with a good passing offense, one of the nation’s toughest scoring defenses, and with an aggressive group of attacking guards that take the ball away over and over again.

The Wildcats lead the nation in turnover margin, they get to the free throw line a ton, and they’ll be able to handle themselves just fine on the boards, but …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Texas Will Win

Texas leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game and won’t have too much of a worry against the Abilene Christian size.

On a roll, the Longhorns won five straight games to close out the regular season, including the Big 12 Tournament championship. They’re doing it by being red hot from the field, fantastic on the free throw line, and again, on the boards.

Abilene Christian might have a whole lot of positives, but it for all the steals and the attacking style, there’s a whole lot of hacking going on. There aren’t enough defensive rebounds, either – expect at least ten Texas offensive boards and a slew of second chance points.

– College Basketball Experts Picks For Texas vs Abilene Christian

What’s Going To Happen

Texas will keep the momentum going.

The Longhorns will be bothered a bit by the Abilene Christian defense, but the scoring will come from several parts, the defense will be aggressive, too, and the rebounds will matter.

The Wildcats lost to Texas Tech 51-44 when it was beaten on the boards and struggled from the field. They lost to Arkansas by 13 when they were beaten baldly on the boards and couldn’t hit from three.

Texas will win big on the boards and will stop the Wildcats from three.

Texas vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

Texas 78, Abilene Christian 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021