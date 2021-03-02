Texas Tech vs TCU College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Texas Tech (15-8) vs TCU (12-10) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

TCU has turned into that team that seems to give everyone a hard time.

Usually it gives everyone a hard time and loses, but it has a style that was tough enough to get by Oklahoma State and beat Iowa State twice – okay, so taking down the Cyclones is no big whoop – over the last six games.

The defense is usually able to keep games in the low 70s or lower, so when the offense is on like it has been over the last few games, there are problems.

Texas Tech is coming off a good win over Texas, but it lost the previous three games after the defense struggle way too often. The Longhorns aren’t hitting from the field lately, but before Saturday, Texas Tech were allowing just about everyone to blow past 40% from the field.

TCU is able to move the ball around well enough to generate the easy shots, but …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

TCU really doesn’t score enough.

It’s not normally great from three, there aren’t enough offensive rebounds, and there isn’t enough high-octane spurts to take over games. For a team that doesn’t score all that well, turning the ball over as much as it does and having a slew of problems on the free throw line – at least before nailing a perfect 18-of-18 against Iowa State – hurts.

Texas Tech doesn’t screw up all that much and is great at coming up with takeaways. It it’s at least +5 in turnover margin, this could get ugly.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when Texas Tech gets its groove back? It’s established as an okay Big 12 team, but it needs to jump all over TCU to make it look like there might be something big coming up soon.

TCU will fall flat just when it’s time to turn it on in the second half. Texas Tech will never get comfortable, but it’ll be a wee bit sharper.

Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 70, TCU 59

Line: Texas Tech -13, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

