Texas Tech vs Iowa State College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Texas Tech (16-8) vs Iowa State (2-19) Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State hasn’t been all that bad from the field.

It’s not scoring in bunches, and it’s having issues from three, but it’s been able to hit at last 40% from the field over the last three games – a huge step up after going weeks without getting to the mark.

Texas Tech might have a solid defense, but it commits a ton of fouls. For all of Iowa State’s problems, it’s great from the free-throw line … when it gets there.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raiders have the defense to shut this all down.

If Iowa State wants to keep the score low and the game close, Texas Tech is built for it. It’s used to dealing with games played in the 60s, mostly because it’s the one that’s doing the job defensively.

The Cyclones shot well in the first meeting in early January and still lost 91-64. They’re the worst in the Big 12 on the boards, they can’t make up for their misses with putbacks, and they’re running into a Red Raider D that’s still the best in the Big 12 in points allowed, giving up 72 points per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State will have its moments early on when it’ll look like it’ll make this a game, and then it’ll go dead cold for a long stretch to end the drama. Texas Tech will be strong enough from the field – it’s been shooting well over the last month – to steadily keep increasing the lead.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 77, Iowa State 63

Line: Texas Tech -17, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

